Encounter breaks out at Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

An encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Khul Chohar in the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

The operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. The gunfight is going on and further details are awaited, the police said.

