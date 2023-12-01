Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Pulwama

December 01, 2023 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - SRINAGAR

Security forces engaged a group of hiding terrorists in a gunfight at Arihal village in Pulwama of south Kashmir on Thursday evening.

“The police and security forces are on job,” a police spokesperson said.

In a separate incident, the the police said a module of The Resistance Front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted and two associates of terrorists were arrested at Handwara in north Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A module of LeT/TRF was busted and arms recovered from Tutigund forest on the disclosure of Parvaiz Ahmad Dar and Showkat Ahmad Shergujri, both residents of Tutigund Handwara,” the police said.

The police said more arrests and recoveries were expected in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.