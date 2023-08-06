ADVERTISEMENT

Encounter between security forces, terrorists continues in J&K's Rajouri; people advised to stay away

August 06, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - Rajouri/Jammu

A small police team launched the operation in Rajouri and was later joined by reinforcements from the Army and CRPF

An unidentified terrorist was killed on August 5 in the initial exchange of fire with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

An encounter between terrorists and security forces in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district entered the second day on Sunday, with police advising people to stay at a distance of two kilometres for their safety.

An unidentified terrorist was killed on Saturday in the initial exchange of fire with the security forces during a cordon-and-search operation launched by police and the Army at Gundha-Khawas village in the Budhal area.

A police official said a gunfight between the two sides was on when the last reports were received.

Reinforcements of the security forces have plugged all escape routes for the terrorists and efforts are on to neutralise them, the official said.

He said the search operation was launched after police received information about the movement of terrorists in the area.

A small police team launched the operation and was later joined by reinforcements from the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the official said, adding that the body of the slain terrorist was yet to be retrieved from the scene of the encounter.

Police in Rajouri issued an advisory on Sunday, asking people to stay away from the encounter scene to avoid any casualty.

"It is for the information of all that the operation is in progress with exchange of crossfire in the general area of village Gundha, Khawas. People are advised not to visit the area and remain at a safe distance of at least two km outside the periphery of the area," the advisory reads.

