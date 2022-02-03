Encounter between security forces and PLFI in Jharkhand forest

Chaibasa (Jharkhand):

03 February 2022 13:36 IST

An encounter took place between the outlawed ‘People’s Liberation Front of India’ (PLFI) Dinesh Gope led squad and security personnel in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district in the early hours of February 3, a senior police officer said.

“No casualty was reported in the encounter as the extremists made a hasty retreat under the cover of the forest,” Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda told PTI.

The encounter took place in a jungle under Gudri police station when the security personnel comprising district armed police force of West Singhbhum and Khunti districts and CRPF were on an anti-Naxal campaign in the area and the ultras opened fire, forcing the security personnel to retaliate in self-defence, the SP said.

Several rounds were fired in the encounter before the rebels sneaked into the forest under mounting pressure, the SP said, adding the security personnel seized some items from the spot but details were awaited.

A massive search operation has been launched to apprehend PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope who carries a reward of ₹25 lakh on his head, Mr. Linda said.

Two days ago the security personnel arrested a PLFI leader Debra Barjo from Porahat jungle under Sonua police station of the district. Barjo was wanted by police in over a dozen Naxal cases and was a close aide of Mangra Lugun, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in December last year.