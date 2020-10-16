Encounter between security forces and militants begins in Budgam

Srinagar

16 October 2020 12:54 IST

Preliminary reports suggest two to three militants may be hiding in Chadoora area in central Kashmir.

An encounter between the security forces and hiding militants started in central Kashmir's Budgam on Friday.

“An encounter has started at Chadoora area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job,” a police spokesman said.

The area has been sealed. “The cordon has been tightened with mobile bunkers in the area,” an official said.