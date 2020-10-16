Other States

Encounter between security forces and militants begins in Budgam

An encounter between the security forces and hiding militants started in central Kashmir's Budgam on Friday.

“An encounter has started at Chadoora area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job,” a police spokesman said.

Preliminary reports suggested two to three militants may be hiding in the area.

The area has been sealed. “The cordon has been tightened with mobile bunkers in the area,” an official said.

