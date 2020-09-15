Other States

Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Pulwama

Army jawans rush towards an encounter site in Pulwama district. File

Army jawans rush towards an encounter site in Pulwama district. File   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Marwal area of Pulwama, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said during the search, militants fired on the forces, who retaliated, leading to an encounter.

The exchange of firing was going on and details were awaited, the official said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2020 7:56:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/encounter-between-military-forces-and-militants-in-pulwama/article32606002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story