Other States

Encounter between militants, security forces under way in J&K’s Anantnag

Security personnel stand guard during a cordon and search operation at Dehruna area in Anantnag district south kashmir Saturday, on 18 May 2019.

Security personnel stand guard during a cordon and search operation at Dehruna area in Anantnag district south kashmir Saturday, on 18 May 2019.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

more-in

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Verinag area of the south Kashmir district following specific information about the presence of militants there, the official said.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday morning, a police official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Verinag area of the south Kashmir district following specific information about the presence of militants there, the official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the security forces who retaliated.

The exchange of fire was going on when last reports came in, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

Comments
Related Topics Other States
encounters
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2019 11:08:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/encounter-between-militants-security-forces-under-way-in-jks-anantnag/article27694322.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story