‘Enchanting Ladakh’ showcases region’s art, craft in Delhi

Stone carving, wood carving, thangka (scroll painting) amd metal craft on display in Dilli Haat till December 31

Eighty-one artisans from the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh are part of the third edition of ‘Enchanting Ladakh’, an opportunity to exhibit handicrafts and handloom products from the region in New Delhi.

“The event will see the presence of the Changpa (nomadic) tribes, who are the actual rearers and herders of Pashmina goats. They will also display value-added products made from the luxury fibre, including shawls, caps, cardigans, sweaters, socks, gloves, etc.,” a spokesman from the Union Territory’s administration said.

He said many of the traditional Ladakhi crafts, including stone carving, wood carving, thangka (scroll painting), metal craft, wood craft etc. are also on display this week.

The event was inaugurated by the chiefs of the autonomous hill development councils of Kargil and Leh, Feroz Ahmed Khan and Tashi Gyaltson respectively, earlier this week in New Delhi.

The artisans will also attend industrial visits and training during the period. The exhibition is on at Dilli Haat, near INA market, till December 31.