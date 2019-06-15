Encephalitis toll in Bihar mounts to 69

The death toll among children suffering from suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur rose to 69 on Saturday, with most of the victims aged between one and seven years.

“The death toll today [Saturday] of children has gone up to 69 — 58 at government hospital, SKMCH, and 11 at privately owned Kejriwal hospital,” Muzaffapur civil surgeon Shailesh Prasad Singh told The Hindu over phone.

“We’re making all efforts to tackle the situation with all our infrastructure and additional support… sick children continue to come in at the hospital and total 110 children are currently admitted at the SKMCH”, Dr. Singh added.

“It has been a critical moment for all and the district administration is quite alert to tackle the situation,” asserted Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh.

“There are enough ambulances for the convenience of patients and the awareness campaign about AES too has been launched in a big way in the district,” he added.

While the Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to visit Muzaffarpur on Sunday to take stock of the situation, a team of Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders visited the government hospital in Muzaffarpur and later blamed the State government for being “insensitive” towards the rising death toll of children.

“Situation is quite alarming and I wonder why Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has not visited the hospital yet to take stock of the situation,” remarked RJD State party chief Ram Chandra Purve, after visiting the wards at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) where children suffering from suspected AES have been admitted and meeting their parents. “Nitish Kumar government has become totally insensitive towards children’s deaths in Muzaffarpur…our party will raise the issue in coming session of the State Assembly,” Mr. Purve added.

State BJP president and Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai too visited the hospital and said, “the State and Central governments are working together to tackle the situation and we’ll do all our best to provide all medical facilities to the affected children”.

On Wednesday, a central team of doctors had visited the hospital to monitor the situation and submitted its report to the director general, health services on Friday.

A person privy to the report, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Hindu that the team had pointed out several inadequacies at the SKMCH in Muzaffarpur, including the fact that available resources were not being “optimally utilised” at the hospital. The team had also stressed on the urgent need to ensure capacity building of doctors, nurses and paramedics at the hospital to tackle such situations. During their visit to the hospital, the doctors had also suggested “treatment modifications”.

Meanwhile, reports of suspected AES deaths among children have also started coming in from the neighbouring districts of Vaishali and East Champaran. Some children from Haribanshapur village in Bhagwanpur block of Vaishali district have died in the last one week due to AES, said local villagers. “Yes, we’re getting such reports but all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Muzaffarpur and neighbouring districts have been put on high alert with necessary guidelines,” said a State health department official, who declined to be identified.