ENC holds Day at Sea for lawmakers from Odisha

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 December 2020 06:59 IST

Four ships from ENC take part in the programme

Eastern Naval Command organised a Day at Sea for members of Odisha Legislative Assembly, off Paradip coast, on Tuesday. The event was organised by the ENC, as part of its 50 years of victory of the 1971 Indo-Pak War.About 90 MLAs, one MP along with officials from the State and district administration embarked four major combat ships of the Eastern Fleet under the command of Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet. The event was organised with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.

Among the lawmakers include Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro, Deputy Speaker Rajnikant Singh and Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik.

Advertising

Advertising