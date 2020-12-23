Other States

ENC holds Day at Sea for lawmakers from Odisha

Eastern Naval Command organised a Day at Sea for members of Odisha Legislative Assembly, off Paradip coast, on Tuesday. The event was organised by the ENC, as part of its 50 years of victory of the 1971 Indo-Pak War.About 90 MLAs, one MP along with officials from the State and district administration embarked four major combat ships of the Eastern Fleet under the command of Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet. The event was organised with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.

Among the lawmakers include Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro, Deputy Speaker Rajnikant Singh and Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2020 7:01:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/enc-holds-day-at-sea-for-lawmakers-from-odisha/article33399115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY