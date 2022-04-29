Enact loudspeaker law in Bihar: BJP Minister 

New political equations emerging with JD(U)‘s deepening rift with ally BJP, alongside its growing bonhomie with RJD

The echoes of the call to remove loudspeakers from mosques in Uttar Pradesh have reached Bihar with the BJP leader Janak Ram stating on Friday that if the law on loudspeakers has come into Uttar Pradesh, it will have its effect in Bihar as well.

“No religion is bigger than the country’s law. The country and the states are being governed by law. So if this law has come into U.P., it will have its impact in Bihar as well.”

“Leaders from the Centre and the State will sit together to mull over it and implement it in Bihar,” stated Mr. Ram, who is also the Minister of Mines and Geology in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet.

But the ruling ally JD(U) and the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal slammed the BJP leader’s remark, saying there was no need of such a measure in Bihar.

Earlier too, the BJP minister had remarked, “I want to remind the 13 crore people of Bihar that when there is Holi, Diwali, Chhath puja and other Hindu festivals, there is prohibition on playing loud sounds,” adding, “but the people who refer to the Constitution should know when loudspeakers are played in mosques, children studying face difficulties because of the loud sound from the mosques. People belonging to all communities, who stay in the vicinity, are affected”.

“There should not be use of force in religious matters. All religions must be respected,” said senior JD(U) leader and Rural Development & Parliamentary Affairs minister of State Shrawan Kumar.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Tejaswi Yadav stated, “All religions should be respected. BJP always does divisive politics in society”.

Even as the rift between the two ruling allies of Bihar—JD(U) and BJP—seems to be deepening everyday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s meetings with leader of Opposition Tejaswi Yadav in iftar parties twice a week, has fuelled speculations over some political upheavals emerging in the State.