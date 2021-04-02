Emulate Maharashtra’s MVA model at national level under UPA: Sanjay Raut

“Maharashtra has shown a new path to anti-BJP parties in the country by running an ideal government of three ideologically different parties for the last one-and-a-half years,” Mr. Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said the experiment of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), in which three ideologically different parties came together to form a government in Maharashtra, should be emulated at the national level under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). He also called the MVA an “ideal government”.

“This experiment should be emulated by the UPA at the national level. It was also highlighted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her letter to 27 Opposition leaders in the country,” he added.

The Rajya Sabha member said that all the Opposition parties should come together to discuss and chart out a new political course.

“After 1975, Jay Prakash Narayan brought together all the Opposition parties. Unfortunately, there is no such leader today,” he said.

After the 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had joined hands to form the government in the State to keep the BJP away from power.