Empty liquor bottles found on Bihar Assembly premises

CM for probe by high-level officials

Empty liquor bottles were found inside the Bihar Assembly premises on Tuesday triggering a sharp attack by the Opposition on the State Government’s prohibition laws. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar later assured that a probe would be conducted by high-level officials and no one responsible for this will be spared. The five-day winter session of the Bihar legislature is underway.

On the second day of the House, some empty bottles of liquor were found from under a tree at a place marked for parking spot for two-wheelers inside the Assembly premises. The Opposition MLAs took a swipe at the Government over the “failure of the prohibition in the State”.

“The Chief Minister does not have the moral responsibility to remain on his post. We’ve been saying that the prohibition has completely failed in the State. Is the Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister, sleeping,” asked Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who visited the spot where the bottles were found and took photographs.

Mr. Kumar later assured the Opposition that such incidents would not be tolerated and a probe would be conducted. “How the bottles were found inside the Assembly premises is not a trivial matter. Someone must be responsible for this. We’ll investigate the matter and strict action will be taken against those responsible for this,” he said.

Mr. Kumar also informed the House that the Government has taken a serious note of the issue. “I’ll order the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to find out who is responsible,” he added.

On November 26, Mr. and his Cabinet colleagues and officials had taken a pledge at Patna’s Gyan Bhawan to not drink liquor for life, nor to indulge in any activity related with liquor to mark the ‘Nasha Mukti Diwas’ in the State. Later, Mr. Kumar said hooch deaths “must be highlighted to give message to people how liquor consumption was not only bad but dangerous for them”.