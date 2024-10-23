Empowerment campaign enhances access of differently-abled persons in Barmer

A disability empowerment campaign launched in Rajasthan’s Barmer district has helped enhance the access of differently-abled persons to various facilities and services.

ADVERTISEMENT

A series of camps organised at the sub-division level since October 14 have focused on identifying persons with disabilities, issuing disability certificates, and assisting them in availing Government benefits.

As part of the ‘Navo Barmer’ initiative, the campaign titled “coordinated efforts, empowered society” has tried to ensure widespread reach and accessibility mainly with the help of a mobile Medical Board. The travelling board has assessed the people registered at the camps on the spot and issued disability certificates to deserving candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative has ensured a hassle-free process of obtaining disability certificates and saved the time of differently-abled persons to travel all the way to the district headquarters to appear before the Medical Board, Barmer Collector Tina Dabi said on Wednesday.

Ms. Dabi said a “disabled friendly audit” of all public offices, on the lines of an audit of the polling booths, had been taken up in the district to assess their accessibility for persons with disabilities and create a more inclusive environment for them.

The Collector has instructed all office heads to submit accessibility certificates by October 25, ensuring that that the facilities of ramps, accessible toilets, and suitable seating arrangements are in place. The action is likely to help the differently abled persons become more self-reliant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since October 14, 166 persons have received disability certificates in Barmer sub-division, 181 in Shiv, 302 in Chohtan and 316 in Sedwa. Over 850 persons were registered in the camp organised in Gadra Road township, situated near India-Pakistan border, and 242 of them received the certificates.

Ms. Dabi said 86 disabled children were registered in the State Government’s Palanhar Yojana for orphans and 344 renewals were completed. Additionally, 94 individuals were identified for the provision of assistive devices, 64 new approvals for disability pensions were issued, and 112 individuals were granted free passes for Rajasthan Roadways buses.

As part of the campaign, an innovative web portal has been designed to provide a centralised platform for differently-abled persons to access information on Government schemes, rights, public facilities, disability-friendly offices, and medical services within the district.

Ms. Dabi said the portal would be officially launched at an event to be organised in the Town Hall in Barmer on October 28, in which the elected representatives and the public at large will take part. The portal will serve as a valuable resource for persons with disabilities and facilitate their self-reliance and participation in public life.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.