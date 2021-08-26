Other States

Employment on compassionate grounds extended in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday cleared the proposal to offer employment to the kin of serving government servants from A and B class on compassionate grounds. Till now, the rule was applicable only for the C and D class employees.

According to government sources, the demand was raised following the death of several A and B class officers during the pandemic. “The Chief Minister himself was in agreement with the demand and therefore he had directed the department to create a proposal for the same. It was passed in Thursday’s Cabinet meeting,” said an official from the General Administration Department.

As per the decision, an eligible kin of the deceased official from class A and B would be appointed as class C and D official respectively. “This will help the family of the deceased to overcome the financial trouble,” he said.


