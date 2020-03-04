Employees on contract can’t be made permanent: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai

04 March 2020

Pawar says 8th, 9th pay panels will cost exchequer heavily

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said it would not be possible to take contractual government employees on the payroll.

He was responding to a question by Kiran Pawaskar (NCP) in the Legislative Council on the State’s stand on the issue. Mr. Pawar went on to explain that the State’s gross income, including borrowings, is ₹4 lakh crore, of which ₹1.51 lakh crore is spent on salaries and pensions.

This amount includes ₹1.15 lakh crore disbursed toward salaries of existing employees and ₹36,368 crore toward funds.

“I agree that everyone here feels that contractual staff should have the same benefits as permanent employees but over the next few years, there will be the Eighth Pay Commission, and then the Ninth Pay Commission, and it will cost the State exchequer money it will not be able to afford.”

Listing the number of employees on the State payroll, Mr. Pawar said there were 5.5 lakh employees of the State, another nine lakh employees of aided institutes, 7.5 lakh old pensioners and 2.78 lakh new pensioners.

He explained that in 2005, the Central government decided to do away with the old pension scheme, wherein 10% of an employee’s pension was deducted from his salary, and 10% was put in by the State. However, as per the new policy, the State government has to chip in with 14%, Mr. Pawar said.