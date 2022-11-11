Eminent astrophysicist Somak Raychaudhury is Ashoka University’s new Vice-Chancellor

He co-chaired the committee set up to prepare the vision document for Astronomy research in the country

Ashoka University on Thursday announced the appointment of eminent Indian astrophysicist Professor Somak Raychaudhury as its Vice-Chancellor.

Professor Somak Raychaudhury is currently the Director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune. He recently co-chaired the committee formed to compile the vision document for the next decade of astronomy research for the Government of India.

He will take over from Professor Malabika Sarkar who will continue to serve the university as the Principal Academic Advisor. Prof Raychaudhury’s date of joining will be announced shortly, the University said in a press statement.

Professor Raychaudhury is one of India’s leading observational astronomers who had made seminal discoveries using observations at radio, optical and X-ray frequencies. He pioneered the study of galaxy superclusters as the Universe’s largest structures and had worked on exotic stars such as black holes in nearby galaxies. He has developed innovative machine-learning algorithms for mining large astronomical datasets, the statement added.

Professor Somak Raychaudhury holds a Ph.D. in Astrophysics from Churchill College, the University of Cambridge. He was earlier the Head of the Department of Physics and Dean of Sciences at the Presidency University. He also held various positions at the University of Birmingham, UK; the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and Lowell House at Harvard University; and the Institute of Astronomy at the University of Cambridge.

Welcoming the new Vice-Chancellor, the Chancellor and Founding Vice-Chancellor Professor Rudrangshu Mukherjee said, “Professor Raychaudhury, with his outstanding experience of leading several institutions and conducting exemplary research, is well-placed to take forward our mission to expand our ambitious sciences and research agenda as the university embarks on its next decade.”

Pramath Raj Sinha, Chairman, Board of Trustees, said, “As an accomplished scientist who is deeply immersed in the humanities and social sciences, Professor Raychaudhury brings a clear vision and is best suited to lead Ashoka in its journey towards becoming India’s finest university as it pursues its bold research agenda and investment in true interdisciplinary learning.”