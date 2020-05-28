Other States

Elgar Parishad case | Delhi HC says NIA acted in haste in taking Navlakha to Mumbai

Activist Gautam Navlakha being arrested by the Pune police at his residence in Nehru Enclave in Delhi on August 28, 2018.

Activist Gautam Navlakha being arrested by the Pune police at his residence in Nehru Enclave in Delhi on August 28, 2018.   | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Navlakha was taken to Mumbai by train on May 26.

The Delhi High Court has pulled up the NIA for hastily removing activist Gautam Navlakha, accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, from the national capital to Mumbai even when his interim bail plea was pending here.

Also read | ‘I earnestly hope that you will speak out before your turn comes’

Justice Anup J. Bhambhani, said the National Investigation Agency acted in “unseemly haste” in taking Navlakha, who was lodged in Tihar jail here, to Mumbai where the investigation is pending.

While the order was passed on Wednesday, it was made available on the court’s website on Thursday.

The court had on May 22, sought the NIA response on a plea by 67-year-old Navlakha, who said he was lodged in Tihar jail at a time when the entire nation was gripped by the threat of contracting the highly contagious and deadly Covid-19 virus.

Also read | Understanding Bhima Koregaon

The plea said given his advanced age, he is vulnerable to catching any infections/virus, especially in a crowded environment like prison.

