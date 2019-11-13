Elgaar Parishad case: Pune court rejects Gautam Navlakha’s anticipatory bail plea

A special UAPA court in Pune on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Delhi-based journalist, author and civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case as well as for alleged links with the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

It is expected that Mr. Navlakha will be soon taken in custody by the Pune police as the extension of his interim relief period granted by the Supreme Court in October expired on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge S.R. Navandar passed the order on Mr. Navlakha’s plea, while also rejecting an application filed by defence counsel Ragini Ahuja seeking a three-day extension of his interim protection to enable him to move the Bombay High Court.

In his order, Judge Navandar observed that it was clear that there is prima facie sufficient material to show that the applicant is not only a member of banned organisation (CPI-Maoist) but an active leader (of the outlawed outfit).

Pune city police authorities, meanwhile, refused to comment on whether the process to take Mr. Navlakha in custody had been set in motion.

“I cannot comment anything on when he [Mr. Navlakha] will be arrested. We will inform in due course of time,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhas Bavache.

The Pune police is probing Mr. Navlakha, along with 21 other prominent lawyers, academics, Dalit and human rights activists, in this case in which so far nine persons have been booked under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Prima facie, it can be noted that organisation of Elgaar Parishad at Pune was a part of a larger conspiracy of the banned organization [CPI (Maoist)] and Bhima Koregaon episode is one of the instance of execution of the said conspiracy. Therefore, the question of jurisdiction either of Pune police or of this Court [as challenged by the defence] cannot be said to have merits, at least at this stage,” read Judge Navandar’s order.

It further noted that the investigating machinery had been making efforts to arrest the applicant for custodial interrogation since August 2018.

“However, the applicant was getting protection from higher courts either in the matter of quashing for FIR or in the matter of challenging the legality of his previous arrest,” read the judge’s order, which observed that as a result, the investigating machinery had not been able to interrogate Mr. Navlakha effectively till this day.

“From the above facts, what is transpired is that unless the applicant [Mr. Navlakha] is taken in custody and interrogated thoroughly, it is not possible to go to the root of the case and to trace out the different links which have been traced in the letter communication of the members of the banned organization [CPI (Maoist)],” said Judge Navandar in his order.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had directed Mr. Navlakha to approach the Pune sessions court for anticipatory bail.

The Delhi-based activist had accordingly withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea in the Bombay High Court and filed a plea the next day.

In September this year, the Bombay High Court had refused to quash the Pune police’s case against Mr. Navlakha. The case was registered under Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the IPC, which included charging the activist with sedition.

However, the high court had extended his interim relief from arrest by three weeks, allowing him to appeal in the Supreme Court.

On October 4, the apex court had extended him protection from arrest till October 15. This was extended by a further four weeks and is due to expire today.

Last week, the Pune court had heard the arguments of both the prosecution and the defence on Mr. Navlakha’s plea.

Arguing against giving him bail, prosecution lawyer Ujjwala Pawar dubbed Mr. Navlakha an “anti-national” who was allegedly trying to unite the banned CPI (Maoist) with the outlawed Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, a pro-Pakistani terror group from Kashmir.

Mr. Pawar sought Mr. Navlakha’s custodial interrogation on grounds that the authorities needed to ascertain the ‘damage’ caused by the alleged links held by the accused with the Maoists and the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

In his petition, Mr. Navlakha’s counsel had observed that the Pune police had failed to establish any connection between him and the [Bhima-Koregaon clashes] incident or any plan for disrupting the established government of the country as alleged by the police.

The petition had further observed that there was merely an allegation of a suspicion that Mr. Navlakha was acquainted with certain alleged members of the banned organisation, the CPI (Maoist).

Mr. Navlakha’s counsel Ragini Ahuja had argued that the activist had, in fact, a role to play in assisting the State in rescuing officials abducted by Maoists and that he had not only condemned left-wing violence but also negotiated on behalf of the State in the rescue operation for abducted officials.

The civil rights activist was first arrested on August 28 last year in the second countrywide crackdown by the Pune police against prominent academics/intellectuals in the Elgaar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case.

At the time, Mr. Navlakha was arrested with four others including poet P. Varavara Rao, activists Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves and trade unionist Sudha Bharadwaj, while the houses of academic Anand Teltumbde and tribal activist Father Stan Swamy were searched in a series of raids conducted by the Pune police against academics and activists known for their dissenting views against the powers that be and their work among the dispossessed.

However, the five including Mr. Navlakha were put under house arrest the very next day (on August 29) following a Supreme Court order on a plea filed by historian Romila Thapar along with economists Prabhat Patnaik and Devaki Jain among others against the Pune police’s action.

Since then, the spectre of being taken again into the police’s custody has dogged Mr. Navlakha.

Ms. Bharadwaj, Mr. Rao, Mr. Gonsalves and Mr. Ferreira are presently incarcerated in Pune's Yerwada prison along with other activists — advocate Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson, Mahesh Raut and Sudhir Dhawale.

The Pune City police’s case rests on an FIR registered at the city’s Vishrambaug police station (in January 2018) under Sections 153 (a) [Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race etc], 505 1 (b) among others in connection with the ‘Elgaar Parishad’ held at Pune’s Shaniwarwada Fort on December 31, 2017 as part of the bicentenary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle.

The FIR, based on a complaint by one Tushar Damgude in the immediate aftermath of the Bhima-Koregaon clashes of January 1, was initially lodged against six participants, including Mr. Dhawale. Those named in the FIR were members of the Kabir Kala Manch — a radical Dalit cultural troupe.

The complainant had accused the KKM activists of making a number of ‘inflammatory’ speeches and delivering “socially divisive” presentations during the course of the troupe’s performance and recitals at the ‘Elgaar Parishad’, which lasted nearly eight hours and witnessed the participation of thousands of persons from more than 250 progressive social outfits including several left-leaning and Ambedkarite groups across Maharashtra.

The raids and subsequent arrests of the prominent activists and academics were based on this FIR, with the Pune police claiming to have extended the scope of their investigations to unearth alleged “Maoist links” held by these intellectuals.