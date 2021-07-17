Other States

Eleven bodies retrieved from well in M.P.

Eleven bodies were recovered and 19 persons were brought out alive from a well in which several people had fallen while trying to rescue a boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, a Minister said late Friday night as the rescue operations ended.

The rescue operation was over and all the missing persons were accounted for, said State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang. The State announced that the families of the deceased would be given ₹5 lakh each, while the injured would be provided ₹50,000 each and free medical treatment.


