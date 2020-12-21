Elephant run over by train in Odisha, no casualty among passengers

Bhubaneshwar

21 December 2020 09:02 IST

The incident involving the Puri-Surat Express took place between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations in Sambalpur district.

The Puri-Surat Express ran over an elephant crossing the track between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations in Odisha’s Sambalpur district early on Monday.

The impact of the collision was so high that all wheels of the engine front trolley were derailed. There was no report of any casualty or injury among passengers and train staff. The train had departed Puri at 7.45 p.m. on Sunday and was going towards Surat. The accident took place around 2 a.m. on Monday.

“The accident occurred at a place where movement of elephants is noticed frequently. For the past several days, a herd of 15 elephants had been roaming in the area. We had issued a caution notice for slowing down the train speed between 20 and 30 km in that stretch,” said Sanjit Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer of Sambalpur.

Mr. Kumar said, “we cannot comment on the exact speed of the train as it would be known only after investigation.” The other 14 elephants had already crossed the railway track, he said.

Earlier this month, a 12-year-old elephant had died after being hit by an express train between Jujumura and Hatibari railway stations which is not far from the present accident site.

According to East Coast Railway, Pradip Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager, Sambalpur, with senior officers and relief train reached the spot immediately after the accident. The train was pulled back to Hatibari station where a new engine was added to the coaches. Due to the accident, the running of Puri-Durg and Koraput-Bhubaneswar trains was affected.