Other States

Elephant dies after being trapped in slush for 4 days in Chhattisgarh

more-in

‘It may have died due to starvation or cold weather’

A wild elephant died on Friday after being trapped in a muddy field for four days in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, officials said.

The elephant was stuck in the marshy field near Kulhariya village panchayat under Katghora forest division since Tuesday and a rescue operation started on Thursday after government officials were informed, they said.

“We tried to pull the elephant out of the slush using two excavator machines but it failed. After other wild elephants arrived at the spot, the rescue operation had to be called off. It was re-launched on Friday but the jumbo died,” an official said.

He said it may have died due to starvation or cold weather and an autopsy had been ordered.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
animal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2019 5:26:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/elephant-dies-after-being-trapped-in-slush-for-4-days-in-chhattisgarh/article30417867.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY