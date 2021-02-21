Elephant deaths rise to seven in Odisha sanctuary

Elephant deaths in Odisha’s Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary went up to seven after the decomposed body of a calf was found.
The dead elephants are either female or calves.
“Infection had perhaps spread among pregnant elephants. As the jumbos were stressed due to pregnancy, they were susceptible to infection. All deaths have been caused by Haemorrhage Septicaemia,” said Pratap Kesari Khamari, Additional Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.
Centre for Wildlife Health, Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology, Bhubaneswar has already confirmed the cause of deaths, while Indian Veterinary Institute has taken samples for further study. Meanwhile, a Central team visited the sanctuary area to assess the situation.
The first elephant death was reported on February 1. Subsequently, elephants were found dead one after another near Gusrigudi Naalah in Karalapat.
The Forest Department has already carried out immunisation of cattle in villages in the fringes of the forest to check the spread of infection. Field staff continue to keep strict vigil on the movement of elephants.
