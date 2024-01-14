GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elephant alert! Human-jumbo conflict zones in Assam sport signboards

Biodiversity conservation group undertakes initiative in three districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region

January 14, 2024 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
A signboard warning about elephant movement being put up in high human-elephant conflict zones in Assam.

A signboard warning about elephant movement being put up in high human-elephant conflict zones in Assam. | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI Human-elephant conflict zones beyond areas adjoining the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are sporting warning signboards for the first time in Assam.

Aaranyak, an Assam-based biodiversity conservation group has put up 12 signboards at strategic locations in the Udalguri, Tamulpur, and Baksa districts to ensure the safe passage of wildlife and people across busy roads. The districts are in the Bodoland Territorial Region bordering Bhutan.

The signage is aimed at mitigating conflicts between humans and elephants in some of the most vulnerable stretches in the country.

“The signboards highlight the elephant’s presence in the area, and how we all must be careful to avoid unwanted encounters with elephants and improve safety for both people and elephants,” Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, Aaranyak’s senior conservation scientist, said.

A signboard warning about elephant movement being put up in high human-elephant conflict zones in Assam.

A signboard warning about elephant movement being put up in high human-elephant conflict zones in Assam. | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

“The warning signs also serve as a means of awareness on how to share space. For a wider reach, the signage is in English, Assamese, and Hindi languages,” he added.

The signboards stand along the roadside of some tea estates and areas with larger human habitats.

“These strategic locations were selected after consultation with the local people, forest personnel, and tea garden authorities, followed by a survey to understand the feasibility of installation of the signboards,” Alolika Sinha, said wildlife biologist associated with human-elephant conflict mitigation and facilitation of coexistence efforts of Aaranyak.

Related Topics

Assam / wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.