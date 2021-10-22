Other States

Electric locomotive reaches Guwahati

Photo used for representational purpose only. An electric locomotive stationed at the Mangaluru Junction Yard in Mangaluru. File   | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

Guwahati, the largest city in the northeast, was brought under the electrified rail network, with the first train – a parcel van – reaching Kamakhya station from New Cooch Behar in West Bengal on October 21.

Kamakhya station is on the western edge of Guwahati and about 6 km from the central Guwahati railway station.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials said the arrival of the parcel van at Kamakhya station was a major step towards the electrification of all the main and branch lines across the region. This would also translate into huge savings for NFR, one of the costliest zones for Indian Railways because of expenditure on diesel locomotives and maintenance of tracks and railway facilities on tough terrain.

“With the completion of railway electrification and commissioning of the section up to Kamakhya, trains will now come directly from New Delhi and Kolkata on electric traction without change of locomotive en route,” NFR spokesperson Guneet Kaur said.

Till October 21, electric locomotives of trains from the rest of the country had to be detached at Cooch Behar and a diesel locomotive attached for the onward journey.

So far, 1,701 track km has been electrified on the NFR by the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.

Railway officials said the electrification work had expanded east of Guwahati to central Assam’s Lumding, about 180 km away. The section was likely to be energised by March 2022.

The 6 km section between Kamakhya and Guwahati railway stations, however, has a couple of bottlenecks – two old overbridges that are too low for the electric wires to string above the tracks.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Roads and Rails
Comments
Related Articles

Odisha Congress Committee working president Pradeep Majhi quits party, likely to join BJD

Akhilesh hits back at U.P. Minister, says 95% people don't need BJP

Pawar hits out at BJP after raids

Protests growing against Odisha Minister

U.P. is just the beginning, says Rahul Gandhi on 40% tickets to women candidates announcement

Guidelines for non-transgenic gene editing techniques pending since January 2020

Singhu border murder | Samyukt Kisan Morcha demands investigation by a Supreme Court judge

Gujarat to achieve universal vaccination by year end: Government

Anil Deshmukh money laundering case | CBI chief Jaiswal is a `potential accused', Maharashtra government tells HC

Turmoil continues as Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder Singh clash over farm laws

Actor Ananya Panday appears before NCB to record statement

Minor porn addicts kill 6-year-old girl in Assam

151 ‘criminals’ shot dead in encounters since 2017, says Yogi Adityanath

DA hike for Central employees

Shillong’s Sikhs get into Meghalaya bypoll rhetoric

U.P. govt. should reform its police system, says Mayawati on sanitation worker's custodial death

Mumbai Court rejects Kangana's plea for transfer of defamation case by Javed Akhtar

Adityanath Government plans to take action against policewomen who clicked photo with me, claims Priyanka

Supreme Court panel tells Assam to take action on illegal construction in Kaziranga animal corridors

Centre specially brought in Sameer Wankhede to NCB after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Nawab Malik
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2021 1:14:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/electric-locomotive-reaches-guwahati/article37121497.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY