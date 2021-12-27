Elections to four Bengal civic bodies on Jan. 22

Filing of nominations from Dec. 28

The West Bengal State Election Commission on Monday announced elections to four municipal corporations on January 22.

Elections to the municipal corporations of Siliguri, Asansol, Bidhannagar and Chandernagore will be held on January 22, State Election Commissioner Saurav Das said. The filing of nomination papers will begin on December 28 and the polling process will be completed by January 25. More than 19 lakh voters will exercise their franchise to elect 227 ward representatives across the four municipal corporations. With the announcement of polls, the model code of conduct has come into effect in these areas.

During an all-party meeting called by the State Election Commission, representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Left Front walked out. The Opposition parties questioned why elections to the Howrah Municipal Corporation were not being held on January 22.

The State Election Commission and the West Bengal government had earlier told the Calcutta High Court that they were in the process to hold elections to five municipal corporations on January 22.

Asked about polls to the Howrah Municipal Corporation, Mr. Das said the State government had not given its ascent for the same. A Bill to carve out the Bally municipality from the Howrah Municipal Corporation is pending with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is pending consideration by WB Governor as inputs @Mamataofficial are awaited. Proposal to separate Bally Municipality from HMC was never sent for consideration of Governor. SEC can hold HMC polls with 66 wards as in 2015,” the Governor tweeted.

Elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation were held on December 19 and the Trinamool Congress won 134 of the 144 wards.