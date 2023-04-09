Elections for 587 tribal village committees in Tripura deliberately delayed, alleges TIPRA

April 09, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Agartala

The TIPRA Motha (Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance) has charged that the State government is violating its “constitutional obligation” by deliberately delaying election to the Village Committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). The party claimed that this “intentional delay has severely affected development and civic amenities” in hundreds of tribal villages.

“It is very much frustrating that the State government is repeatedly ignoring calls to hold the election and we believe its actions are motivated,” TIPRA Motha spokesperson and lawyer Anthony Debbarma told The Hindu on Sunday. He added the election exercise for Village Committees (similar to the panchayat system in general areas) has been held up for the past two years since the election to the main council of the TTAADC was won by TIPRA Motha.

The State Election Commission (SEC) is the designated authority to hold elections to the 587 Village Committees in compliance with Section 20 of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District (Establishment of Village Committee) Act, 1994. A Division Bench of the High Court of Tripura led by then Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty in July 2022 advised the SEC to complete the poll proceedings by first half of November that year.

But the State government later got relief from the court citing the scheduling of Assembly election in February this year. The new State government assumed power in March.

“Even though considerable time has lapsed, the State authorities are showing reluctance. The High Court has admitted our latest prayer for a fresh hearing into the case,” added Mr. Debbarma.

The State counsel who represented the SEC informed the court that they will submit a counter affidavit in the case by April 13.

The TTAADC which was constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution has limited authority over three-fourth of the State’s total land area.

