Other States

Election Commission sends notice to BJP for adverstisement against Congress

The BJP was given till noon on Friday to give its response and "considering the gravity of the case" the party was asked not to repeat the advertisement till a decision is taken on the matter.

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to the BJP over an advertisement allegedly making false allegations against the Congress.

The BJP was given till noon on Friday to give its response and “considering the gravity of the case” the party was asked not to repeat the advertisement till the EC takes a decision on the matter.

The EC order said prima facie the advertisement violated the Model Code of Conduct against criticism of political parties or workers “based on unverified allegations or distortion.”

The Commission said it received a complaint from the Congress on Tuesday about an advertisement that appeared in print that made false allegations against it. The advertisement included the text: “15 saal Congress ki loot” and “5 saal aapke jhoot.”

