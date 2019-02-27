Election Commission monitoring happenings on the border: Ashok Lavasa

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said it is keeping an eye on developments along the India-Pakistan border, while being “constitutionally bound to perform its duties”.

“The ECI is well aware of happenings on the border and we are keeping an eye on every activity. At the same time we are constitutionally bound to perform our duties,” said Ashok Lavasa, Election Commissioner of India. He was addressing a press conference in Mumbai after a two-day visit to Maharashtra to assess the preparedness of the State to conduct the forthcoming general elections. He was responding to whether Tuesday’s air strike in Pakistan and further developments will affect the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections.

The ECI team held meetings with political parties, police officials, senior bureaucrats, heads of nodal agencies, railways and postal officials to take stock of the situation.

Taking stock

“We are happy with the State’s preparations for the polls,” said Mr. Lavasa. The ECI announced that the State, for the first time, will have Voter-verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines at all polling stations.

“It was used in the bye-elections that took place in the State, but this time, 100% polling stations in the State will have VVPAT machines,” he announced.

Asked about the complaint of inclusion of 44 lakh bogus voters in the electoral list submitted by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, Mr. Lavasa said he will be replying to the complainant with ‘action taken’ within 15 days. As per the final publication of electoral rolls on January 31, 2019, the State has 8,73,30,484 voters, of whom 4,57,02,579 are male and 4,16,25,819 female. The State has 2,086 third-gender voters.

“The ECI is also considering the option of applying a 48-hour silence period, before the voting day, to the print media,” he said, when asked whether the ECI is contemplating a ban on political advertisements in newspapers on voting day. “That issue has been pending,” he said.

During the forthcoming elections, for the first time, accessibility observers will be appointed. At least one polling station managed by women will be in each Assembly segment in the State.

Maharashtra has 95,473 polling stations at 49,284 polling locations. The Income Tax Department will deploy quick-response teams throughout the State. In addition, 942 flying squads, 1,013 static surveillance teams, 705 video surveillance teams and 288 video viewing teams are being formed.