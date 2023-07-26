Election Commission directs both NCP factions to share documents within three weeks amid party dispute 

July 26, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Mumbai/New Delhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed both the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to share with each other the documents submitted to the Commission while staking claim to be the real party.

According to sources in the Commission, both factions have been asked to confirm the same within three weeks. “The ECI has further directed that both sides should give a copy to each other of any documents they submit to the Commission in the future as well,” the sources said.

The ECI has asked them to exchange documents as some MLAs whose support was being claimed might be overlapping.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | NCP split a reminder of succession battles in regional parties

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior leader from the Sharad Pawar camp confirmed the development, and said they had received a notice from the election body stating the Ajit Pawar camp claims to be the actual party with the support of the majority of legislators. “The Commission asked us to respond to their claims and provide supportive documentation. It is a routine process. Even they [the Ajit Pawar camp] received a similar notice as we too filed a petition,” the leader said.

“Before the ECI moves forward with both petitions, they want our response. Our faction will duly respond to the notice,” he said.

Earlier, on July 5, three days after he pulled off a stunning revolt in the NCP triggering a vertical split in the party, and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Ajit Pawar informed the ECI that he had been elected president of the NCP on June 30. He submitted a resolution, and affidavits from 40 Members of Parliament and State legislators, to this effect.

Also read | Deciphering Maharashtra’s defections, its politics

He also filed a petition claiming the party symbol. All the submitted documents, including the resolution, affidavits, and the petition for the party symbol, were dated June 30, although the ECI received them on July 5.

On July 3, NCP State president and Sharad Pawar loyalist, Jayant Patil, filed a caveat with the ECI, urging that their faction be heard first by the Commission.

Further, the election body received a letter from Mr. Patil, dated July 3, informing them that disqualification proceedings before the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker had been filed against the nine rebel MLAs, including Mr. Ajit Pawar.

Mr. Ajit Pawar’s petition claiming the party symbol was filed under Paragraph 15 of the Symbols Order of 1968, which grants the ECI exclusive authority to decide on issues regarding the merger or split of a party. The ECI has the power to decide such disputes among rival factions of a recognised political party staking claim to its symbol and name.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT