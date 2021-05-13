Other States

Elderly prisoner chained to bed in Uttar Pradesh hospital

An elderly prisoner in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, admitted to a hospital with breathing issues, was chained to his bed by his leg with a handcuff.

The visuals of the man widely circulated on social media showed him sitting on the bed with an oxygen mask and his leg chained to the bed at the district hospital. The man was said to be 90 years old but it could not be confirmed.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Director General (Prisons) Uttar Pradesh, Anand Kumar, suspended a jail warder Ashok Yadav and initiated a departmental inquiry against him. An explanation was also sought from the supervisory official.

“No official or staff responsible for this inhuman act will be spared,” said the officer on Thursday.

