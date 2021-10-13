Elaborate security measures for Kashmiri Pandits, non-local labourers

This follows recent killings of members of minority communities by militants

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has worked out fresh elaborate security measures to address the fears of Kashmiri Pandits and non-local labourers working in the Valley, in the wake of recent killings of the members of minority communities by militants.

“A strict vigil has been ensured. Security measures for the migrant employees, Sikhs, Kashmiri Pandits and labourers etc. have been tightened. Besides, Deputy Commissioners have paid continuous visits at the migrant colonies accommodation viz, Sheikhpora [Budgam], Nutnusa [Kupwara], Tulmulla [Ganderbal], Hall [Pulwama], Matton and Vessu [Anantnag] etc.,” a government spokesman said after a meeting of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, it was directed that “no migrant employee needs to leave the district or the Valley”.

“Whosoever will be absent, shall be dealt as per the Service Rules,” the spokesman stated.

Abstain from work

The order comes days after scores of Kashmiri Pandit and Sikh government employees sought 10-day leave and abstained from work due to the killings.

However, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, impressed upon the officers “to preferably post these migrant employees in safe and secure zones instead of far-flung and vulnerable areas for the time being”.

A top official has directed that the non-migrant minority population, labourers and skilled labourers etc., should be identified in all districts. “Adequate measures of security shall be put in place for them besides regular interactions be conducted with them so that any apprehension is taken care of,” he said.

The Divisional Commissioner has directed that any complainant or migrant Pandit “shall not be asked to remain present during the demarcation or removal of encroachment” of his or her property.

Special portal

A special portal was launched by the government over a month ago to address the property disputes of migrant Pandits, who left the Valley in the 1990s in the face of militancy. Hundreds of eviction notices have been sent to the present occupiers of the properties in the Valley after the portal was launched.

“A list of encroachers shall be prepared and sent to security agencies for necessary action,” the Divisional Commissioner noted.

The government is planning special meetings with the migrant employees union as well as non-migrant minority population “so as to create a safe and secured environment; and apprehensions with regard to security are taken care of.”

Constant vigil

The spokesman said, “Security forces and the police are keeping constant vigil of the security of minorities and outside labourers.”

At least seven civilians, including four members of the minority community, were killed by militants earlier this month.