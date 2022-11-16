Eknath Shinde to revisit Guwahati’s Kamakhya Temple along with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs 

November 16, 2022 02:08 am | Updated November 15, 2022 11:08 pm IST - Pune

CM Eknath Shinde along with the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of the ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ will be on a second tour of Guwahati and are likely to visit the Kamakhya temple on November 20-21, said sources on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This second Assam visit, which has been on the cards for a while, is to be a ‘thanksgiving tour’ following the successful formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra in June this year.

Following his intra-party revolt in June this year, Mr. Shinde, along with 39 rebel MLAs and 10 independent MLAs, had decamped in Guwahati’s Radisson Blu hotel for more than a week.

The MLAs had then visited and prayed at the Kamakhya Devi Temple before leaving the flood-hit Guwahati.

Their ‘flight’ to BJP-ruled Assam and subsequent stay at the plush hotel evoked sharp criticism from the Uddhav Thackeray camp, particularly Aaditya Thackeray, who accused the rebels of having enjoyed themselves while the people of the north-eastern State were reeling under the onslaught of the floods.

Trending

Before leaving for Goa and then for Maharashtra, Mr. Shinde and the MLAs, as a token of goodwill, donated ₹51 lakh to the flood-afflicted people of Assam.

Following the smooth formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government, Mr. Shinde and the MLAs had said they would return to Guwahati and re-visit the temple with their families.

ADVERTISEMENT