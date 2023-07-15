Eknath Shinde says he has support of 220 MLAs, says Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction’s inclusion necessary for ‘certain political equations’

July 15, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - Pune

Remarking that all speculation about the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP government collapsing had proved false, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday claimed his government had the support of 220 of the 288 legislators in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Addressing a rally of his Sena faction in Kolhapur district, Mr. Shinde defended the inclusion of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction on grounds that it was necessary for “certain political equations”.

“Many of you are thinking that what was the need to take Mr. Ajit Pawar’s NCP group on board when our BJP-Shinde Sena government was doing fine…but we have to work out certain political equations. But do not let this worry you…ever since our government completed one year, we have been hearing rumours that it will collapse. Instead, today, I have the support of 220 MLAs,” said the CM.

Also Read | In Maharashtra, all 9 NCP Ministers get key portfolios; Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Planning

Mr. Shinde assured his party workers not to worry as he was CM and would see to it that no injustice was done to any of his cadre.

His allusion was to the resentment on Mr. Ajit Pawar being given the plum Finance portfolio.

Watch | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Pawar Play | What is happening in Maharashtra politics?

A refrain from the Shinde camp MLAs was that when they were part of the MVA, Mr. Pawar, who had looked after the Finance portfolio even then, used to only release funds for the NCP MLAs while the Sena legislators were allegedly left high and dry.

“Times today are different… in the last government, there used to be problems regarding fund allocation while cases used to be lodged against Shiv Sainiks. But do not worry, Eknath Shinde is your CM today. There will be no injustice to any Shiv Sainik. I will see to it,” said Mr. Shinde.

He further said that Mr. Ajit Pawar had joined the government after seeing its work and accepting PM Modi’s leadership.

“The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance is an emotional one. It is a union of a particular ideology. This is not an alliance born out of selfishness or political expediency,” Mr. Shinde said.

Mr. Shinde’s State-wide tour to shore up his party’s base comes in the wake of intense resentment within his party leaders at Mr. Ajit Pawar’s inclusion in the ruling government and amid speculation that 16 rebel legislators from the CM’s camp could be disqualified as per the Supreme Court’s judgment in May.

Lavishing praise on Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis while hurtling barbs at Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Mr. Shinde said: “Devendraji is the one who has always striven to maintain coalition dharma between the BJP and the Sena. Each time, Mr. Fadnavis had tried his best to ensure that the alliance does not break.… it is you [Mr. Thackeray] who has cast a blot on [late Shiv Sena founder] Bal Thackeray’s ideals.”

“In 2018, Devendra Fadnavis had told me I was to be promoted… But I knew I would never get the Deputy CM’s post,” he said, accusing Mr. Thackeray of having a hand in Mr. Shinde not securing the post.

“Had I been the Deputy CM then, our party’s strength would have increased…We finally took the decision to revolt after Bal Thackeray’s ideals were set aside in order to join the Congress,” said Mr. Shinde.