Eknath Shinde promises quota for Marathas, reassures OBCs

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has reiterated that the government is committed to providing reservation to Marathas without disturbing reservation provided to other backward classes (OBC). He was speaking ahead of the special session of the Maharashtra Legislature called to discuss the issue.

Speaking at Shivneri fort during a Shiv Jayanti programme (to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji), Mr. Shinde said: “We will give the Maratha community reservation within the legal framework. It will happen in a way that does not affect the existing reservation for OBCs or any other community.”

The quota issue will be taken up by the Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday. Discussions are scheduled on the report submitted by Justice Sunil Shukre (Retd), chairman of the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC), which surveyed the social, economic, and educational backwardness of the Maratha community.

The survey involved 3.5 - 4 lakh state government personnel, and covered 2.5 crore Maratha families.

Jarange-Patil adamant

However, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, on his fourth hunger strike in Jalna’s Antarwali Sarathi village, warned the government that he would not call off his agitation if the government did not make good on its promise of granting other backward class (OBC) Kunbi caste certificates to blood relatives of Marathas whose records already prove they are Kunbis.

“We will take reservation under the OBC category. Let there be no mistake on this count. I will announce plans for an agitation if the government does not clarify its stance on granting reservation to the blood relatives of those Marathas already proven to be Kunbi OBCs,” said Jaranage-Patil.

The activist urged every MLA to raise their voice and support his demand.

There was a ceremony at the activist’s village for Chhatrapati Shivaji’s birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the 17th century Maratha warrior-king today, while CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar paid tribute at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

“Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. A visionary leader, fearless warrior, protector of culture and embodiment of good governance, his life inspires generations,” Mr. Modi said on X.

Mr. Shinde and the two deputy chief ministers attended various programmes to mark the occasion, including the ‘cradle ceremony’ at the fort.

