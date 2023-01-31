Eknath Shinde govt. declares ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’ as State song

January 31, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PUNE

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government on Tuesday, officially adopted ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’ as the State song.

The decision to adopt the song, which had been on the cards for some time, was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Shinde.

The song will be adopted on February 19, the birth anniversary of the 17 th century Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The song, translated into English as ‘Glory to Maharashtra’, was composed by Marathi poet Raja Badhe and sung by renowned folk artiste Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable, affectionately known as ‘Shahir’ Sable.

The decision to adopt a State song was made as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75th-anniversary celebrations of India’s Independence) in October last year.

At that time, Sudhir Mungantiwar, the State Minister for Cultural Affairs, had said that ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’ had been chosen as the official State song from a shortlist of three songs as it had “warmth, emotion, and spirit.”

This song will be now played at official and ceremonial functions in Maharashtra.

