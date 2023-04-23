Eknath Shinde government will collapse within next 15 days: Sanjay Raut

April 23, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Pune

Claiming that the ‘death warrant’ for the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government had been issued, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that the Shinde-BJP dispensation would collapse in the next 15 days.

His remark comes amid keen anticipation in the State’s political circles regarding the long-pending decision of the Supreme Court on the disqualification petition of 16 Shinde camp ‘rebel’ MLAs.

“The government of the existing Chief Minister [Mr. Shinde] and his faction of 39 MLAs will collapse in 15-20 days. The death warrant of this government has been issued. Only thing that remains is for the signature on it,” Mr. Raut claimed, speaking to reporters in Jalgaon.

While admitting that in February this year, he had similarly predicted that the Shinde government would collapse in a fortnight, Mr. Raut defended his latest ‘prediction’ by stating that the hearing in the matter had repeatedly been postponed in the Supreme Court.

“This [apparent collapse of Shinde government] did not happen because the hearing in the Supreme Court got postponed. Now that the court verdict is expected any day, the Shinde government will collapse,” he said.

Mr. Shinde’s revolt in June last year had vertically split Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, with a majority (40 of the 55 legislators, including Mr. Shinde) moving out of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government helmed by Mr. Thackeray. Mr. Shinde’s coup toppled the MVA and resulted in Mr. Shinde and his ‘rebel’ faction take power, aided by the BJP led by Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, Mr. Raut took aim at Shinde Cabinet Minister Gulabrao Patil (whose stronghold is Jalgaon) by alleging that the latter was purportedly involved in a ₹ 400-crore scam during the COVID-19 crisis.

At the time, Mr. Patil was Water Supply and Sanitation Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-MVA government. (The same portfolio that he holds in the present Eknath Shinde government)

Mr. Raut claimed said that as Guardian Minister of Jalgaon, Mr. Patil had allegedly purchased overpriced equipment.

“I have evidence of Gulabrao Patil’s corruption. As Guardian Minister and president of the district planning committee during the COVID-19 period, he had purchased goods at inflated prices, including oxygen ventilators. At that time, a ventilator worth ₹2 lakhs was purchased for ₹15 lakh,” alleged Mr. Raut, claiming that a member of the Shinde faction too had raised questions on Mr. Patil’s ‘corruption’.

