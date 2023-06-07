ADVERTISEMENT

Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis participate in bhoomi puja for TTD’s Venkateswara temple in Navi Mumbai 

June 07, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Mumbai

The TTD’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple is being constructed on 10 acres of land, which was approved previous MVA government in April last.

Alok Desphande

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis with religious leaders during the foundation stone laying ceremony for Shri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) Shri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The temple, designed as a replica of the famous Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, marks a significant milestone as the first TTD temple in Maharashtra.

It is being constructed on 10 acres of land, which was approved previous MVA government in April last.

