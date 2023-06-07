Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis participate in bhoomi puja for TTD’s Venkateswara temple in Navi Mumbai 

June 07, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) Shri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The temple, designed as a replica of the famous Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, marks a significant milestone as the first TTD temple in Maharashtra.

It is being constructed on 10 acres of land, which was approved previous MVA government in April last.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.