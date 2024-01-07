Eknath Shinde calls Uddhav Thackeray ‘anti-development‘, ex-CM says Maharashtra stands behind him

January 07, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Pune

Censuring the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as “anti-development,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said Mr. Thackeray merely sat at home for the two-and-a-half years he was CM of the State.

“He [Mr. Thackeray] was just sitting at home and showing off for the two-and-a-half years that he was CM. But it is our Mahayuti government that is actually carrying out the development of Mumbai,” said Mr. Shinde, during his weekly cleanliness drive in Mumbai city.

The CM said that Mr. Thackeray had opposed the Metro car shed at Aarey in Mumbai, the construction of lines for the Mumbai Metro and had even tried to slow down the construction of the Samruddhi highway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur.

“They [the MVA] have no moral right to point a finger at us,” said Mr. Shinde, whose revolt against Mr. Thackeray in June 2022 vertically split the Shiv Sena and triggered the collapse of the MVA government.

Citing the achievements of the current government, Mr. Shinde said that modern technology had been used for the construction of the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), said to be the longest sea-bridge in the country.

“The quantity of steel used for this bridge is four times of the Howrah bridge in Kolkata,” Mr. Shinde said.

The bridge begins from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Raigad district. The MTHL, also known as ‘Atal Setu’ after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

Mr. Thackeray, who heads the Sena (UBT), meanwhile took aim at the CM and the Mr. Shinde-led rebel Shiv Sena camp by remarking that “all doors were permanently shut for the rebels”.

The former CM was speaking at his residence ‘Matoshree’ during the induction of some political workers from Thane district, the stronghold of Mr. Shinde.

“Some of our partymen [alluding to the rebel Shinde-led faction] have lost their way. Rest assured, we will not take them inside our home again. Despite stealing my party’s name and symbol, my detractors see me in their dreams. They know that Uddhav Thackeray is not alone, but that all of Maharashtra is with him,” said Mr. Thackeray.

Speaking on the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Mr. Thackeray reiterated that he would be offering prayers at the Kalaram Temple in Nashik.

“Our best wishes to PM Modi on the fact that the Ram Temple is about to be consecrated. The contributions of several Shiv Sainiks in the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation are well known. However, we will be offering prayers at the Kalaram Temple in Nashik. We believe in a Lord Rama that belongs to everyone,” said Mr. Thackeray, in a veiled jibe at the ruling BJP.

Mr. Thackeray, who has apparently not been invited for the consecration ceremony, had earlier said he did not need an invite to visit Ayodhya.