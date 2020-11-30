Eight-year-old girl raped, strangled to death in Rajasthan

An eight-year-old girl was thrown into a dry well after being allegedly raped and strangled to death by unidentified men in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.
Her body was recovered on Saturday night, SHO of Choti Sadri police station Ravindra Pratap Singh said.
The accused abducted the minor from her house on Friday night while she was sleeping with her mother. She was allegedly raped and strangled to death, the SHO said.
They later threw the girl’s body into a dry well, which is 300 meters away from her home, he added.
Mr. Singh said a probe into the matter is underway and nearly half a dozen people have been rounded up for interrogation.
