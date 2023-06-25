Eight wagons of goods train overturns in West Bengal

June 25, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - New Delhi

In a major collision, eight wagons of a goods train overturned after it derailed and collided with a maintenance train at Ondagram railway station in Bankura district of West Bengal on June 25.

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, a goods train overshot the red signal and hit a stationary maintenance train. This led to derailment of the trains. While the train lines remained closed for nearly four hours after the accident, the services were restored by 7.45 a.m.

A locopilot, assistant locopilot and two chief loco inspectors have been suspended, a spokesperson of Southeastern Railways said. Overshooting the red signal is considered a grave offence and can cost the loco pilot and others involved their jobs.

This is the second such incident raising doubts about railway safety in June in Southeastern Railway Division. On June 2, in an accident involving two passenger trains and one goods train, nearly 290 passengers died and over a thousand were injured.

