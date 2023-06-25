HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight wagons of goods train overturns in West Bengal

It collided with a maintenance train at Ondagram railway station in Bankura district

June 25, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
People gather at the site where two goods trains collided in Bankura on June 25, 2023.

People gather at the site where two goods trains collided in Bankura on June 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

In a major collision, eight wagons of a goods train overturned after it derailed and collided with a maintenance train at Ondagram railway station in Bankura district of West Bengal on June 25. 

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, a goods train overshot the red signal and hit a stationary maintenance train. This led to derailment of the trains. While the train lines remained closed for nearly four hours after the accident, the services were restored by 7.45 a.m. 

A locopilot, assistant locopilot and two chief loco inspectors have been suspended, a spokesperson of Southeastern Railways said. Overshooting the red signal is considered a grave offence and can cost the loco pilot and others involved their jobs. 

This is the second such incident raising doubts about railway safety in June in Southeastern Railway Division. On June 2, in an accident involving two passenger trains and one goods train, nearly 290 passengers died and over a thousand were injured. 

Related Topics

West Bengal

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.