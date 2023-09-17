ADVERTISEMENT

Eight villagers swept away in Jhabua pond embankment cave-in, two bodies recovered

September 17, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Jhabua

Search and rescue operation is still looking for six others; CM Chouhan reviews mitigation measures

PTI

A partially submerged temple in flood water after authorities opened the gate of the Bargi Dam in Bhopal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Eight persons were swept away after the embankment of a pond collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district, an official said on September 17.

The incident took place on Saturday night amid heavy rains in Bahadur Pada village in Thandla tehsil, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, Sub Divisional Magistrate Tarun Jain said.

“Two bodies were recovered this morning, while search for the others, comprising three women and as many children, is underway,” he said.

The pond was constructed some 20-25 years ago by the State rural engineering department, he added.

Will call Army, IAF if required for flood relief: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 17 said the Army and Air Force will be called in, if required, for flood relief operations amid heavy rains in the State.

He held a virtual meeting with his officials at 1:30 a.m. and gave instructions to deal with the situation.

Mr. Chouhan said he reviewed the situation caused by heavy rains in Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and Indore and spoke to officials of these districts.

The situation is under control but the people are on alert and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and NDRF are working in these areas, he said. Meanwhile, the flow in water bodies as well as rain has reduced, he added.

“The water has started receding in the affected areas. Our efforts are to keep the people safe,” he said.

