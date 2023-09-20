ADVERTISEMENT

Eight people killed in Nagaland road mishap

September 20, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Among the dead were three women who were to join as grade 3 employees after clearing the Nagaland Staff Selection Board examination

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

Eight people, including three women, were killed when an SUV fell into a gorge after a collision with a goods vehicle in Nagaland’s Tseminyu district on Wednesday.

The truck which also fell into the gorge and landed atop the SUV, officials said.

Officials said that the accident happened early morning at a spot which is about 65 km from the State’s capital, Kohima.

All the victims were in the SUV that was travelling from Kohima to Mokokchung town.

“Seven people died on the spot and one on the way to the nearest hospital,” a district official said, adding that the local police were probing the cause of the accident.

Among the dead were three women who were to join the government service as grade 3 employees.

