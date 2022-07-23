Eight of 19 missing Assam labourers rescued in Arunachal Pradesh
Found in a jungle near the China border, they are in a critical condition, officials say
Eight of the 19 Assam construction workers, missing since July 5 from near the China border, have been rescued from a jungle in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh.
District officials said all of them, found in a critical condition, are on intravenous medical treatment, and their health condition is being constantly monitored by a team of doctors.
Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Nighee Bengia said an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper, which carried out a search operation for the missing workers on Saturday, could be used in evacuating the seven from a district healthcare facility to a hospital in Naharlagun near State capital Itanagar.
“They are currently in Huri (village) and in a serious condition. Their statements would be recorded once they recover,” he said.
The 19 workers, mostly Muslims, had fled their camp near the site of construction of a road being executed by the Border Roads Organisation. They slipped away at night because they were allegedly denied permission to go home and celebrate Bakr-Id.
They split into two groups of eight and 11 but lost their way after entering a dense forest infested with poisonous snakes and wild animals, officials said.
While the eight-member group was rescued from near Furak River, the search is on for the other group that took a different route through the jungle. Aided by locals and policemen, a 25-member team of the State Disaster Response Force is conducting the search operation.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.