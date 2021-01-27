Eight killed, four injured in Rajasthan road accident

The family was returning to Madhya Pradesh from the popular pilgrim destination of Khatu Shyam when a speeding trailer truck hit their car from behind near a bridge on Banas river.

Eight persons were killed and four injured when a speeding trailer truck hit their car from behind near a bridge on Banas river in Rajasthan's Tonk district early on Wednesday. The victims, belonging to Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, were returning from the popular pilgrim destination of Khatu Shyam.

The deceased, who were from a single family, included two women and two children. Police said their bodies would be handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. Those injured were first taken to Saadat Government Hospital in Tonk, from where they were referred to Jaipur for treatment.

The trailer driver fled from the spot and a hunt is on to nab him. The car was badly mangled in the accident and the rescuers faced difficulty in extricating the passengers from the vehicle.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.