Eight killed as double-decker buses collide on Purvanchal Expressway

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief

The bus coming from Sitamarhi in Bihar hit the stationary bus from behind on the Purvanchal Expressway near Narendrapur Madraha village. File | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief

Eight people were killed and 16 others injured when a Delhi-bound double-decker bus rammed into a stationary double-decker bus on the Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki on Monday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Barabanki, Manoj Pandey said the bus coming from Sitamarhi in Bihar hit the stationary bus from behind near Narendrapur Madraha village.

Efforts are on to identify the dead, the ASP said, adding the injured have been admitted to a local hospital from where the seriously injured are being referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

“The loss of life in a road accident on Purvanchal Expressway is very sad. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured,” Mr. Adityanath said in a tweet.