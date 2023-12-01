Eight killed after van carrying devotees hits stationary truck in Odisha

December 01, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Eight persons died and eight others were seriously injured when the van they were travelling in dashed a stationary truck from the behind in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on December 1.

The accident took place near Balijodi village under Ghatagoan police limits of Keonjhar. As many as 21 persons including women and children had boarded the ill-fated van which was going to Tarini Temple, Ghatagaon.

In the foggy morning hours, the driver had perhaps failed to clearly see the truck and hit the vehicle from behind. Seven persons died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries in hospital. Seriously injured passengers were rushed to district headquarter hospital of Keonjhar.

According to initial reports from Keonjhar, the devotees had hired the van to visit Tarini Temple, close to 400 km from their village in Ganjam district.